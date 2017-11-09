This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Norman Seabrook trial jury ‘making progress,’ will return Monday

Norman Seabrook leaves federal courthouse in lower Manhattan

Norman Seabrook leaves federal courthouse in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Jurors in the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guards union head Norman Seabrook said in a note that they were “making progress” but finished a second day of deliberations on Thursday without a verdict.

The jury sent out the note describing “progress” about 30 minutes before leaving. Deliberations will resume on Monday.

Seabrook, 57, one-time head of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in union money with co-defendant Murray Huberfeld’s hedge fund, Platinum Partners.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

