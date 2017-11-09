Jurors in the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guards union head Norman Seabrook said in a note that they were “making progress” but finished a second day of deliberations on Thursday without a verdict.

The jury sent out the note describing “progress” about 30 minutes before leaving. Deliberations will resume on Monday.

Seabrook, 57, one-time head of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in union money with co-defendant Murray Huberfeld’s hedge fund, Platinum Partners.