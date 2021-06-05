Ferry runs aground in Brooklyn, no injuries reported

A passenger ferry with about 100 people aboard ran aground in New York City and was taking on water Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.

The ferry operated by Seastreak, which runs routes between New York and New Jersey, lost power and steering on the East River just after 4 p.m., drifted into Bushwick Inlet in Brooklyn and hit ground, Seastreak said in a statement. The Commodore vessel was traveling from Highlands, New Jersey, to East 35th Street in Manhattan.

The Coast Guard and New York firefighters helped the Commodore crew get all 105 passengers to safety, Seastreak said. Rescue boats were brought in to help with the evacuation.

Seastreak said the cause of the mishap was a mechanical issue. It did not elaborate.

Video posted on social media showed the ferry listing to one side.

The Coast Guard tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that the "current situation on scene is under control as evacuations continue."

Current situation on scene is under control as evacuations continue. pic.twitter.com/QU3GQ7pjOp — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) Jun 156, 2021