Former NYC jail-union boss Norman Seabrook sentenced to almost 5 years in prison

Norman Seabrook, left, arrives at federal court in Manhattan for his sentencing hearing on Friday. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Former New York City jail-union boss Norman Seabrook was sentenced to 58 months in prison for bribe-taking in federal district court in Manhattan on Friday.

Seabrook, 58, once one of the city’s most powerful labor leaders, was convicted last year of taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in Correction Officers Benevolent Association pension money with a hedge fund that later went belly up.

The union lost $19 million of $20 million invested with that Platinum Partners hedge fund, which is in bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Seabrook rose from humble circumstances to do “major good” as a union leader, but had abused the trust of members and committed a “serious offense.”

“Mr. Seabrook, I believe, was blinded by his sense of his own importance,” the judge said.

The sentence was imposed after Seabrook asked for leniency, citing benefits he won for the union during 20 years and insisting he thought Platinum was a good investment.

“I believed the investments would make money,” he said.

Seabrook’s first trial ended in a hung jury. He contends the bribe allegation was made up by star government witness Jona Rechnitz to divert attention from his own crimes, and is appealing his conviction.

Rechnitz testified at trial that he delivered the $60,000 from Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld to Seabrook in a Ferragamo bag.

Huberfeld has pleaded guilty to lying to his company about the $60,000. His sentencing is scheduled for next week.

Rechnitz has not been sentenced.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

