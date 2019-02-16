A Queens man is the second suspect charged in connection with the alleged attempted robbery that led to the friendly fire death of an NYPD detective from Long Island, police said.

Jagger Freeman, 25, faces charges of felony murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, linked to Tuesday night's friendly fire shooting that killed Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton.

It appears Freeman "was acting as a lookout," New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill told Spectrum News NY1 over the telephone Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are still looking into the possibility that others would be charged, O'Neill said.

“We made a second arrest in the case from Tuesday night. We have him at the scene. Currently he’s being charged with robbery," O'Neill said. "We are looking at some other people that might have been possibly involved, but it is an ongoing investigation.”

A man shot by police several times at the scene, Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn, is also charged with murder, among other several other crimes.

Ransom, was apparently trying to commit "suicide by cop," according to one of his attorneys.

The attorney, Ken Finkelman of the Legal Aid Society, made the claim at Ransom's video arraignment from a bed at NewYork Presbyterian-Queens in Flushing Friday. The 27-year-old was ordered held without bail and put on suicide watch. Police say he brandished an imitation gun in the stickup of a T-Mobile store on Tuesday, aiming it at responding NYPD officers who then fired 42 shots.

Simonsen was shot once in the chest by a fellow officer and killed. His boss, Sgt. Matthew Gorman of Seaford, who was hit once in the left leg, was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

Before Freeman's arrest Friday, two law enforcement sources said police were investigating whether there was a lookout or getaway driver for Ransom. The sources also said detectives were trying to determine whether the robbery of the T-Mobile store is linked to other similar robberies.

“There’s somebody else that we’re looking for, I don’t want to go too deep into it,” Commissioner James O’Neill said before news of the second arrest.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Bruna DiBiase oversaw proceedings for Ransom on Friday via the video link and ordered him to also be put in protective custody. He is scheduled to have another court hearing Tuesday — the same day as Simonsen's wake in Hampton Bays.

Ransom faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He is charged, among other crimes, under two different murder statutes: one, felony murder, under the legal theory that Simonsen's death occurred during the commission of a felony, the robbery; and second, depraved indifference murder, under the theory that Ransom's conduct showed he had a "depraved indifference" to human life and created a grave risk of death to another person.

Ransom was shot eight times by the NYPD officers and may suffer permanent damage to his leg, said another of his lawyers, Mihea Kim. She said he’s faced “multiple death threats” on his Facebook page.

He didn't enter a plea, and his attorneys' motion — that the top charges should be dismissed because Simonsen's death was not foreseeable because a "toy gun" was used and Ransom was trying to kill himself, not police — was rejected by the judge.

"It's pretty evident that something went terribly wrong," Finkelman said. "Overcharging Mr. Ransom, that's not going to solve the problem or get to the bottom of it."

Prosecutor Robert Ciesla said the fake gun "looks completely like a 9-mm pistol or a Glock pistol."

In a statement, the Legal Aid Society cautioned against attempts to "demonize" Ransom and said its attorneys haven't had proper access to their client — until just before the proceedings — or to the evidence.

In charging documents, authorities allege that Ransom, wearing a dark hoodie and face mask and "armed with what appeared to be a pistol," first pointed it at two T-Mobile employees Tuesday between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and demanded money from cash registers.

Ransom then allegedly directed the employees to a back storage area and demanded money and merchandise from two safes, the documents state. The employees took cash from one safe and as they were emptying the second of iPhones, Ransom left that area and headed toward the main part of the store.

In the meantime, officers in the102nd Precinct — including Simonsen and Gorman, who had been working a few blocks away on an unrelated robbery pattern — heard a radio call reporting a commercial armed robbery in progress. They responded and found the store seemingly empty when they arrived, O’Neill said Friday on "The Joe Piscopo Show" on 970 AM radio.

“And they do what we ask them to do: They go in," O'Neill said.

Ransom began to leave through the store's front door, pointing the fake gun at the officers, who backtracked outside to take cover, the court papers say.

Several other officers arrived in the meantime. As he continued to point the imitation weapon at them, the officers opened fire, officials said. Within roughly 11 seconds, Ransom, Simonsen and Gorman had been shot.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information. Simonsen was the union delegate for his precinct.

O'Neill said the tragic shooting will prompt a review of training procedures to “do our best to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is also looking into the incident, including why Simonsen and Gorman were not wearing required bullet-resistant vests.

Simonsen's services next week will include a wake Monday and Tuesday, and his funeral on Wednesday, all at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays. Interment will be at the Jamesport Cemetery.

His sister, Melissa, 13, was buried there in June 1992, after she was killed by a car as she crossed the road, Newsday reported at the time. Her tombstone is inscribed, "Loving sister of Brian." Their father, Paul, was buried there less than six months later when he died at just 44 years old.

Simonsen's family has requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to the Long Island-based Healing Haven Animal Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding for animals that need emergency veterinary care.

A photo on the organization's website shows Simonsen on a couch with his cat, Meow, and his dog, Rosco. The dog greeted mourners at the detective's Calverton home Wednesday.

Founder Dr. Lynda Loudon, a veterinarian who does house calls and emergency care at New York Veterinary Specialty Center in Farmingdale, said: "If any good can come out of it, like saving animals' lives he was so passionate about, it would be a blessing."

Loudon said the foundation is currently internet-based with a focus on Long Island patients. At least 14 donations of nearly $900 in total had been made by Friday afternoon, she said. "We're honored to be a part of keeping his memory alive," she said.

The Rev. Steve Maddaloni of St. Rosalie said the church was chosen for the services because it seats about 750 people. Tens of thousands typically attend officers' funerals.

Though an NYPD chaplain will preside over the Mass, Maddaloni — who had never met Simonsen — said he'd become familiar with the detective's life story from news reports.

"He sounds like somebody I would have liked to have known," he said.

With AP