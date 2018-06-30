Thousands are gathering in Manhattan — in one of about 750 planned marches around the country — to protest the Trump administration’s rescinded policy of separating immigrant children and parents suspected of illegally crossing the U.S. border.

Despite the reversal, the marchers note, most children haven’t been reunited with their parents.

“Families belong together and FREE!” read one sign clipped to the stroller.

“We love our kids cage free,” read another.

“Trump holding children for ransom,” read another, a reference to criticism by the political left that the administration implemented the separation policy as a negotiating tactic with Congress.

The Trump administration has said that immigration agents are enforcing the law.

In Manhattan’s Foley Square, thousands of sign-holding picketers filled the plaza and surrounding streets, chanting, banging drums, and handing out anti-Trump literature. The group is planning to march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

“Cruelty towards children — it’s definitely a terrorizing technique,” said Teddy Pearlman, 65, of Manhattan’s Upper West Side. “Not only is it fascistic, it’s terrorism.”

Pearlman, a retired special-education teacher, said, “I’m not really interested in enforcement” of immigration laws now but that he wants changes in the nation’s laws to allow more immigrants into the country.

Pepper Lewis, a 39-year-old retired caretaker, held a sign: “End family concentration camps,” with the Statue of Liberty behind American-flag bars, and wore a T-shirt bearing the title of John Lennon's “Imagine” song, which imagines a world without borders.

Lewis said she wants no limits in immigration, assuming a migrant has good intentions and isn’t a member of a gang like MS-13.

“If we all open our arms and welcome one another and welcome each other, this world would be a much better place,” she said.

To deter illegal immigration, the Trump administration adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy to arrest and prosecute immigrants who are suspected of illegally sneaking across the border.

Under the policy, if an adult was with a child when caught at the border, the American government would put the child into a shelter or foster care during the prosecution. Trump instituted the separation policy in the spring, and reversed it June 20 under political pressure.

Despite the policy reversal, thousands of children remain in government custody away from their parents. On Tuesday, a federal judge in California ordered the children reunited within 30 days.

There are an estimated 2,000 separated families who remain separated, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the suit.

The administration has said that migrant families caught crossing the border will now be detained together.