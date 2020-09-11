From Manhattan, Riverhead and Washington, D.C. to Shanksville, Pa., Americans will pause Friday to remember the 2,983-people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Events honoring the somber 19th anniversary will be held across the region. Some will be conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic with others proceeding amid additional safety precautions.

At Ground Zero, which has hosted the official ceremony since 2002, the reading of the victim’s names has been prerecorded this year, part of an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

And at a new event, nearby on Liberty and Church streets, the same names are to be read live and in person. That event, hosted by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is expected to be attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

Frank Siller, chairman and chief executive of the foundation, said masks will be mandatory at the event along with social distancing. The lectern where the names will be read will be cleaned and disinfected, he said.

Both ceremonies will commemorate the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, aboard United Airlines Flight 93 and the Feb. 26, 1993 terrorist bombing at the trade center.

At both ceremonies, the readings will be punctuated by moments of silence: 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower; 9:03 a.m., when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower; 9:37 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; 9:59 a.m., when the south tower fell; 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed in a Shanksville field; and 10:28 a.m., when the north tower fell.

On Long Island, ceremonies marking the anniversary will be held in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Point Lookout, Riverhead, Sayville and Smithtown. Nassau held its annual memorial service Thursday while Suffolk will host its event remotely Friday morning.

Last month, concerns over the pandemic initially led the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum to cancel another tradition: the Tribute in Light. The annual light-installation is a tribute to the Twin Towers, in which two blue beams shine skyward at night.

Amid an uproar over the cancellation, the museum agreed to reverse course after New York State, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and others said they would put up money to offset the additional production costs to produce the installation safely.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, are each expected to attend memorials Friday in Shanksville.