TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Sewer line backs up in Queens, pushing waste into 300 homes

By The Associated Press
Print

A sewage backup is making for a stinky Saturday in a neighborhood near New York City's Kennedy Airport.

Officials say human waste is backing up into about 300 homes in Jamaica, Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says crews are making repairs and bringing in pumping equipment to clear up the mess.

In a tweet around 6 p.m., the mayor says American Red Cross and city emergency management representatives are at the scene to help affected families.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search