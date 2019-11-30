Sewer line backs up in Queens, pushing waste into 300 homes

A sewage backup is making for a stinky Saturday in a neighborhood near New York City's Kennedy Airport.

Officials say human waste is backing up into about 300 homes in Jamaica, Queens.

Due to a water condition causing sewage backup, DEP is advising residents in the area of ZIP Code 11436 to keep water usage to a minimum, while DEP works on the issue. Expect emergency personnel & traffic delays in the area. Multilingual & ASL Link: pic.twitter.com/1AMbHyhIEU. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) Nov 334, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio says crews are making repairs and bringing in pumping equipment to clear up the mess.

.@NYCWater crews are on site making repairs to a main that is causing sewage backups in roughly 300 homes in southeast Queens.

They’re bringing in more pumping equipment to assist with cleanup.



@NYCEmergencyMgt and the Red Cross are on scene to help impacted families. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Nov 334, 2019

In a tweet around 6 p.m., the mayor says American Red Cross and city emergency management representatives are at the scene to help affected families.