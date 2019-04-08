Former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack sobbed as she pleaded guilty Monday in Brooklyn federal court to racketeering and conspiracy for recruiting women into the Albany-based alleged sex cult NXIVM and extorting them to engage in forced labor.

The group’s leader Keith Raniere as well as Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman and another woman are scheduled to go on trial on April 29. Jury selection in the case began Monday morning as prospective jurors filled out questionnaires after remarks from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis.

Prosecutors alleged that NXIVM posed as a self help group that was actually cover for a criminal enterprise in which insiders or “masters” including Mack used fraud and extortion to force women into a secret “sorority” called DOS to be “slaves,” have sex with Raniere — known as “Vanguard” — and be branded with his initials.

“I joined NXIVM at first to find purpose. I was wrong,” said Mack, 36, who cried before beginning her statement and was rubbed on the back by her lawyer repeatedly to console her during the plea. “ … I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help others. I was wrong.”

Mack said she collected credit card information from women as well as rights to property, “false accusations” of family and friends and “explicit photos” to hold over their heads, threatening “ruinous” and embarrassing exposure if the women disobeyed orders.

“If they did not perform … then they could suffer serious harm,” she said.

Mack pleaded guilty to the crimes of racketeering and joining a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in crimes including visa fraud, identity theft, human trafficking, sex trafficking, document servitude, money laundering and child exploitation.

But the two racketeering acts that she admitted — extortion and forced labor — did not explicitly involve procuring women for Raniere. During her plea, she said she recruited women into DOS as an all-female mentoring group without disclosing Raniere was in charge, and made women perform services for her.

She also apologized to victims.

“This past year has been one of introspection and self-examination … looking at what I have done for the last ten years,” Mack said.

Mack faces up to 40 years in prison. There was no indication during the plea hearing that she has agreed to cooperate with the government. Garaufis scheduled her sentencing for Sept. 11.