A British woman who became a “slave” in a group affiliated with the Albany-based alleged cult NXIVM testified that she was forced to have sex with the group’s leader Keith Raniere, as testimony resumed Wednesday in Raniere’s Brooklyn federal court racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

“Sylvie,” a one-time equestrian and 13-year member of NXIVM whose last name is being withheld to protect her privacy, told jurors that after months of sending nude pictures to Raniere she was ordered by her master to meet him at a house and “ask him to take my picture.”

He ushered her to an upstairs room that had a “big bed with white dirty sheets,” and when she mustered the courage to ask the question – “like I was having some weird out of body experience” – he told her to strip and lay on the bed.

She said she had a sexual encounter with Raniere.

“I remember feeling like it was going on for a really long time…. I made sounds to make it stop, but I felt like it went on for a really long time," she testified.

When he was done, she said, Raniere – who had served as her philosophical guru for years – told her she was “brave” and “special” and “part of the inner circle,” and said he was now her “grandmaster.” But she said she felt sullied.

“I felt disgusted and ashamed,” she said. “I felt like it wasn’t even me that was experiencing this.”

Raniere, 58, is charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor and conspiracy, for allegedly promoting NXIVM as a self-help group but using instead to exploit, control and coerce women.

Sylvie, in testimony on Tuesday, said that Raniere and Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, who pleaded guilty last month, controlled her life for years by managing an eating disorder and supervising her training as a rider and later as a runner.

She said they convinced her that Raniere’s philosophy would rescue her from her social indoctrination as a child and free her to realize her potential, and returned to that theme when asked to summarize her years with the group at the end of her direct examination on Wednesday.

“I think I’m still trying to recover my brain from the experience,” she told jurors. “…It led me to feel there’s something wrong with me, I just can’t be a good person…. It’s very difficult to get over.”

Part of the teaching, Sylvie said, tore away at her identity as a woman. Raniere and his female acolytes taught that women “cry victim” and complain about “abuse” to “get off the hook,” she said, and “want to be seen as victims when they’re the victimizers.”

“It felt like everything about being a woman was not good,” Sylvie testified. “That the problem was being a woman, and I had to snap that out of them.

Raniere’s lawyers say the women who joined NXIVM and the master-slave group acted on their own free will. Sylvie never described coercion in the traditional sense, but said the experience made her will to do anything she was told – including joining the master-slave group – to “fix myself.”

“I felt like I couldn’t trust myself in telling right from wrong,” she said.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis denied a request to declare a mistrial from defense lawyers, who argued that letting alleged victims use only their first names would tilt the jury to accept the prosecution claim that a crime was committed. Sylvie’s testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday afternoon.