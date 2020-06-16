TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Shake Shack 'horrified' NYPD officers' drinks may have had bleach

Exterior view of a Shake Shack restaurant on

Exterior view of a Shake Shack restaurant on April 20 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Jeenah Moon

By The Associated Press
Print

New York City police determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

Police came to the determination after “a thorough investigation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet early Tuesday.

The officers had been assigned to work at a protest Monday evening in Manhattan when they stopped at the restaurant for a meal, The New York Patrolman’s Benevolent Association said in a statement. The officers determined “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach,” was added to their beverages, the statement said.

The officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren't seriously harmed, The Detectives' Endowment Association stated.

Shake Shack tweeted that it was “horrified” by reports of the alleged contamination. The restaurant chain said it was working with police in the investigation.

Officers across the United States and world have been called to watch over protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search