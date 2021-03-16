Shakespeare in the Park is returning this summer, a year after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Public Theater's website.

Promising a "safe return" with infection-control protocols, the theater said the season would run July 6 to August 29 in its Central Park venue with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy "Merry Wives of Windsor," from 1602.

"We’ve grieved, Zoomed, innovated, supported our communities, and connected our city. We’ve gathered brilliant artists to imagine summer under the stars in Central Park and are planning a return of Free Shakespeare in the Park," the theater website says.

Shakespeare in the Park, which dates back to 1962, provides free tickets to the public during the summer for outdoor performances. The season 2020 was canceled as the world fought the coronavirus pandemic and public gatherings everywhere were shut down.

This year’s adaptation is called "Merry Wives."

Shakespeare’s original, set in the early 15th century, follows the foibles of Sir John Falstaff as he tries to woo two married women. His pursuits don’t go as hoped.

