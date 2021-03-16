TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Shakespeare in the Park announces return for summer 2021 season

The scene outside the Delacorte Theater in Central

The scene outside the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on May 21, 2019, the first day of the Shakespeare in the Park season. The summer tradition was canceled in 2020. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Shakespeare in the Park is returning this summer, a year after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Public Theater's website.

Promising a "safe return" with infection-control protocols, the theater said the season would run July 6 to August 29 in its Central Park venue with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy "Merry Wives of Windsor," from 1602.

"We’ve grieved, Zoomed, innovated, supported our communities, and connected our city. We’ve gathered brilliant artists to imagine summer under the stars in Central Park and are planning a return of Free Shakespeare in the Park," the theater website says.

Shakespeare in the Park, which dates back to 1962, provides free tickets to the public during the summer for outdoor performances. The season 2020 was canceled as the world fought the coronavirus pandemic and public gatherings everywhere were shut down.

This year’s adaptation is called "Merry Wives."

Shakespeare’s original, set in the early 15th century, follows the foibles of Sir John Falstaff as he tries to woo two married women. His pursuits don’t go as hoped.

Check back for updates to this story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Ronald DeFeo Jr. is led to his booking State: 'Amityville Horror' killer dies in custody
Police and LIRR officials Saturday in Mineola where Labor leaders: Pause work by outside contractors
Victoria Johnston and Kenneth Maher, both of St. Makeover brewing for Winnie the Witch, a roadside icon
Target store on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Chick-fil-A proposed near Target in Huntington
A rally was held Monday in Hauppauge where Nassau lawmaker committees approve police reform plan
The Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to the Cuomo: Bethpage Air Show returning to Jones Beach on Memorial Day weekend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?