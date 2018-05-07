A lobbyist testified Monday that he became worried after learning then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was receiving a portion of the tax savings won by a Silver-linked law firm representing a developer potentially affected by proposed changes in state real estate law.

Brian R. Meara, a longtime lobbyist of state government and Silver confidant, recalled a December 2011 telephone call in which Silver told him that he was getting payments from tax lawyer Jay Arthur Goldberg. The payments came from Goldberg and represented a portion of the savings that he won for mega-landlord Glenwood Management Corp. in tax challenge cases.

Meara said the four-minute conversation occurred as he was walking on the street in Palm Beach, Fla. Earlier, he had introduced Goldberg to Glenwood executives, saying Goldberg was a “childhood friend of Sheldon Silver.”

The prosecution alleges Silver improperly received $700,000 in referral fees from Goldberg for steering cases to him from real estate developers who were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly.

Silver, 74, has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meara, who is testifying against Silver in exchange for avoiding federal prosecution, said the telephone conversation worried him for political reasons, not legal reasons.

Meara said Silver told him that there were new public disclosure requirements for state legislators and asked if Meara was paid by Glenwood or its individual buildings, which registered as limited liability corporations or LLCs.

“You are getting paid by Glenwood Management. I’m getting fees from the LLC. That shouldn’t be a problem,” Meara said Silver told him as Silver’s retrial on federal corruption charges entered its second week.

Under questioning from federal prosecutor Tatiana Martins in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Meara said Goldberg’s payments to Silver troubled him.

“I was surprised and concerned.” Meara said. “I thought it would present a certain politician with problems with his constituents, knowing that he was getting fees from a large luxury developer, and with his Democratic conference which is very pro-tenant.”

The developers wanted Silver - who led the Assembly for nearly 21 years - to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units. They also wanted to limit any expansion of rent control in New York City, according to the federal indictment.

Meara, under cross examination by one of Silver’s attorneys, testified “politics,” not legality was behind his worry over Goldberg’s payments to Silver. “My concern was about politics.”

Meara also said he didn’t want to know the details of Goldberg’s arrangement with Silver.

Silver, a Democrat from lower Manhattan, has been accused of exploiting his position as one of the three most powerful individuals in state government to extort nearly $4 million in bribes over about 10 years. He allegedly invested the money, making an additional $1 million, according to the indictment.

Last week, jurors heard about another alleged quid pro quo scheme centered on cancer patients being referred by Silver to a second Manhattan law firm.

The Weitz & Luxenberg firm paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of patients suffering from mesothelioma, a deadly cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, a then-Columbia University physician. Taub in turn won $500,000 in state research grants at Silver’s direction. Silver also helped secure employment for Taub’s son and daughter, according to the indictment.

Silver was “of counsel” to Weitz & Luxenberg, earning a salary of $120,000 per year, but did little work there, prosecutors said.

The retrial so far has been largely a repeat of Silver’s corruption trial, which ended in conviction in 2015. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Valerie E. Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

The retrial’s first week featured testimony from 16 witnesses, including Taub and his nurse, Assemb. Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale), Silver’s law partners Perry Weitz and Arthur Luxenberg, and Dennis Whalen, a former top official in the state Department of Health who now is a lobbyist for Northwell Health in New Hyde Park.