The prosecution’s star witness in the retrial of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver acknowledged Tuesday that he didn’t expect anything from the powerful legislator in return for referrals of cancer patients to a Silver-linked law firm.

Federal prosecutors allege Silver reaped nearly $3 million in legal settlements and verdicts won by the Weitz & Luxenberg law firm in Manhattan on behalf of people suffering from the deadly cancer mesothelioma. The patients were referred to the firm by Silver, who served as “of counsel” to the firm but did little work there, prosecutors said.

Silver, 74, received the patient referrals from Dr. Robert Taub, a now-retired Columbia University physician, according to the prosecution and Silver. Taub, 82, is testifying for the prosecution.

The federal government also charges that Silver, an Albany kingmaker for nearly 21 years, caused the state to award $500,000 in research grants to Taub in return for the patient referrals.

However, under questioning by one of Silver’s attorneys in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Taub said there was no explicit quid pro quo.

“Is it fair to say you did not expect Shelly to give you anything in return” for the referrals, asked Silver lawyer Michael S. Feldberg.

“Yes, that’s fair,” Taub responded.

He also said Weitz & Luxenberg had a good track record of winning money from a federal compensation fund for mesothelioma sufferers and that his patients were not coerced into using the firm.

Feldberg said: “Did you feel your patients would be well-treated and well-represented by Weitz & Luxenberg if they were referred by Shelly?

Taub responded, “Yes.”

Later in the cross examination, Taub told Silver’s attorney that “I didn’t have any conversation about state funding that I can recall” with Silver.

Taub, who lives in Manhattan, had initially requested $1 million from the state over four years. And the idea to ask Silver for the money came from Daniel Chill, Taub’s childhood friend, not Silver, the doctor testified.

The retrial, which began Monday, is a redo of Silver’s corruption trial in 2015 and conviction in 2016. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Valerie E. Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

Silver, a Democrat from lower Manhattan, has been accused of exploiting his position as one of the three most powerful people in state government to extort nearly $4 million in bribes over about 10 years. He allegedly invested the money, making an additional $1 million.

Besides the alleged scheme involving Taub, prosecutors said Silver profited from legal tax work performed by a second law firm in Manhattan.

Two real estate developers hired the law firm to represent them in tax challenge cases in return for Silver allegedly backing the renewal of state tax incentives for developers of large housing projects that include affordable units. One of the developers is mega-landlord Glenwood Management.