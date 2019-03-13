A panel of federal appeals judges in Manhattan repeatedly questioned a prosecutor Wednesday about former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s latest corruption conviction, raising the specter of a possible second reversal at an unusually long hour-plus oral argument.

The judges didn’t signal the outcome of the case, but they indicated they had concerns about whether jury instructions and the evidence sufficiently linked Silver’s receipt of legal referrals from a doctor and two real estate companies with official actions done in return.

One member of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel, Judge Richard Wesley, compared the case to his own experience as a former assemblyman, when campaign contributors expect help and legislators usually intend to provide it when issues affecting a donor come up.

“Is that a crime?” Wesley asked prosecutor Dan Richenthal. “That’s the nature of politics. People don’t just give you money to be your friend.”

Silver, 74, was accused of taking bribes disguised as legal fees from a mesothelioma researcher who referred patients with asbestos cases to his law firm in return for state research grants, and from developers who referred business to a different law firm in return for help on legislation.

He was convicted in 2016, but the Second Circuit reversed that after the Supreme Court raised the standard of proof in federal bribery cases. He was convicted again last year and sentenced to 7 years in prison. But in September the sentence was delayed pending his appeal.

The latest postponement runs out next week unless it is extended by the panel that heard Wednesday’s argument — Wesley and Judges Raymond Lohier and Richard Sullivan. Their decision on extending the stay could give an early signal of how they will rule in the case.

A key issue on appeal is U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni’s jury instruction that they didn’t need to find Silver entered into an “agreement” to do particular acts in return for money, only that he generally understood he was expected to exercise influence in some way at some point.

“It sounds like you’re saying it might be useful later, and we’ll work it out later,” Sullivan said to Richenthal at one point. “That’s pretty squishy.”

Neither the asbestos researcher nor the developers testified there was an explicit agreement with Silver. Meir Feder, the lawyer for the ex-speaker, said a “hope” that he would provide official help wasn’t enough.

“The judge focused on intent and did not require a promise or a commitment as all the cases require,” he told the panel.

But Richenthal argued that the judge’s instructions were enough, and Silver’s responsiveness to his donors and concerns when the FBI began investigating proved the bribery schemes were real.

“We don’t have an explicit promise,” he said. “But we have … indications of what was going on here.”

The judges gave no indication of the timing for their ruling.