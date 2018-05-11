The jury in the retrial of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is expected to have its first full day of deliberations on Friday.

The seven women and five men received the federal corruption case late Thursday after closing arguments from lawyers and instructions from U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni.

The prosecution alleges that Silver used his position as an Albany power broker over about a decade to extort nearly $4 million in bribes in return for directing state actions to benefit a cancer doctor and two real estate developers. Silver then allegedly invested the money, reaping an additional $1 million.

Silver, 74, has been charged with seven counts of honest services mail fraud, honest services wire fraud, extortion under color of official right and money laundering.

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His retrial began April 30 in Manhattan federal court.

The prosecution alleges that Silver orchestrated two quid pro quo schemes.

The first involves cancer patients being referred by the legislator to the Weitz & Luxenberg personal injury law firm.

Manhattan-based Weitz & Luxenberg paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of 48 patients suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, according to the federal indictment.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, then a Columbia University physician. Taub in turn received $500,000 in state research grants, allegedly at Silver’s direction.

Silver also helped Taub’s son and daughter secure jobs and steered a state grant to a charity started by Taub’s wife, the indictment states.

Silver was “of counsel” to Weitz & Luxenberg, earning a salary of $120,000 per year, but did little work there, according to the prosecution.

The second alleged quid pro quo scheme involves Silver improperly receiving $700,000 in referral fees from a tax law firm, Goldberg & Iryami in Manhattan, for steering cases to the firm from two developers, who were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly, the indictment states.

The developers wanted Silver — who was Assembly speaker for nearly 21 years — to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units. They also wanted to limit any expansion of rent control in New York City, according to the indictment.

Silver resigned as Assembly speaker in early 2015 after being indicted and then lost his Weitz & Luxenberg job.

Before beginning its deliberations, the jury heard testimony from 26 witnesses for the prosecution, including Taub, the cancer doctor, and tax lawyer Jay Arthur Goldberg, who paid Silver a portion of the tax savings won for the developers. Goldberg testified that he and Silver have been friends since childhood.

The retrial has been largely a repeat of Silver’s corruption trial and conviction in 2015. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

On Thursday, Caproni told jurors that Silver’s actions had to involve “more than setting up a meeting, expressing support for an idea or consulting with a lobbyist or official. . . . He had to take an official action or cause an official action to take place.”

The U.S. Supreme Court decision, delivered in 2016, involved a former Virginia governor and was the basis of a successful appeal of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos’ corruption conviction.

Skelos’ retrial will start in June in the same Manhattan courthouse.

The Silver retrial is the second of four corruption trials involving state government to take place this year. They could wrap up weeks before Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and all 213 state lawmakers face voters in the November elections.

Besides the Skelos trial, one-time SUNY physicist and nanotechnology kingpin Alain Kaloyeros will face jurors in June. Longtime Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco was convicted in May of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and solicitation of more than $300,000 in bribes.