The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s bid to block his retrial on corruption charges, paving the way for a planned April 16 start to Silver’s new trial in Manhattan federal court.

Silver’s conviction on charges that he took payoffs disguised as legal fees in return for using his clout in Albany to benefit developers and a cancer researcher was overturned last year by the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals because of flawed jury instructions.

The Second Circuit ordered a new trial, but Silver asked the Supreme Court to intervene and prohibit any retrial on the grounds that the government produced insufficient evidence to show he was guilty.

The Supreme Court rejected the long-shot bid in an order without any opinion. The Second Circuit previously had ruled that there was sufficient evidence for conviction if a properly instructed jury found Silver guilty.

The ex-speaker had been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The Second Circuit found that a new Supreme Court decision narrowing public corruption laws in a case involving former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell required different instructions than those used by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

The Supreme Court said that in the future, bribery-related charges would require that any official act performed as part of a quid pro quo would have to involve a formal exercise of government power, not just a meeting or a phone call.

Silver’s lawyer, Steve Molo, expressed disappointment at the ruling.

“We regret the court’s decision,” said Molo. “We believe the case was ripe for review. We intend to go forward and get a great result for our client.”

The office of interim U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman declined to comment.