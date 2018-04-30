Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver either used his immense power in state government to become a millionaire via bribes or helped solve the problems of ordinary people, federal prosecutors and Silver’s attorneys said in dueling portrayals at Monday’s start of his retrial on federal corruption charges.

Prosecutor Damian Williams said Silver, a Democrat and one of Albany’s three kingpins for nearly 21 years, was so influential that “he was practically untouchable . . . he was also corrupt. Sheldon Silver betrayed the people’s trust, he took bribes to get rich,” Williams said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Silver was convicted in December 2015 of two schemes in which he allegedly made $4 million in legal referral fees for abusing his power as speaker.

In one, he sponsored $500,000 in legislative grants to mesothelioma researcher Dr. Robert Taub, who referred asbestos patients to a Silver-linked personal injury law firm.

In the other, he was found guilty of profiting from legal business sent to a second law firm by mega-landlord Glenwood Management and another developer in return for his backing on real estate legislation.

Silver’s attorney Michael S. Feldberg said Silver, who represented Manhattan’s Lower East Side for 39 years, broke no laws.

“Imagine you are Shelly Silver,” Feldberg told the jurors. “You have devoted your life to public service . . . Earning outside income from another job is 100 percent legal” in the state’s part-time legislature.”

The jury also heard from the government’s first witness, Assemb. Amy Paulin (D-Westchester). She recalled the punishment she received after going against Silver during the process of selecting members of the state Board of Regents, which oversees public schools.

Her request for $3 million to fund anti-human trafficking programs wasn’t included in the Assembly’s budget proposals.

“When I asked why the funding wasn’t included, he told me in the hallway, ‘You do for me. I do for you,’ ” Paulin testified.

Silver, 74, had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to block the retrial, but the high court refused to entertain his bid in January.

In May 2016, Judge Valerie E. Caproni sentenced the former Albany power broker to 12 years in prison, fined him $1.75 million, and ordered that he forfeit more than $5 million in ill-gotten gains. He has remained free on bail since.

The retrial was ordered in July 2017 by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when it reversed Silver’s conviction. It found there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Caproni’s instructions to the 2015 jury did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the types of acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision, delivered in 2016, involved a former Virginia governor and was the basis of a successful appeal of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos’ corruption conviction. Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) and Silver sparred for years in the state Capitol.

Skelos’ retrial will start in June in the same Manhattan courthouse.

The Silver retrial is the second of four corruption trials involving state government to take place this year. They could wrap up weeks before Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and all 213 state lawmakers face voters in the November elections.

Besides the Skelos trial, one-time SUNY physicist and nanotechnology kingpin Alain Kaloyeros will face jurors in June. Longtime Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco was convicted in May of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and solicitation of more than $300,000 in bribes.