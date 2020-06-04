NYPD officer shoots, wounds man in East Village

An NYPD officer responding to a call of a man with a knife shot and wounded a man in the East Village early Thursday, police said.

The NYPD said the shooting occurred near the intersection of East 10th Street and Third Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer, who was being treated for tinnitus, was not otherwise injured.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately released and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.