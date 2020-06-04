TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYPD officer shoots, wounds man in East Village

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

An NYPD officer responding to a call of a man with a knife shot and wounded a man in the East Village early Thursday, police said.

The NYPD said the shooting occurred near the intersection of East 10th Street and Third Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer, who was being treated for tinnitus, was not otherwise injured.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately released and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search