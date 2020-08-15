A 40-year-old man was shot in the left arm on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal late Saturday morning — apparently at random — and service on the Lexington Avenue's 4 and 6 lines was partly suspended as investigators searched the area, officials said.

Grand Central is one of the nation’s busiest rail and subway hubs and is heavily patrolled. The NYPD could not immediately say when was the last time there was a shooting at the terminal.

The victim in Saturday's shooting, taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, was walking along around 10:40 a.m. when a man approached him, shot him in the arm and ran off, the NYPD said. No words were exchanged between the two men, police said.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s wearing a sweatshirt and a red bandanna, the NYPD said.

Train service on the 4 and 6 lines has resumed, according to a tweet posted at 1:50 p.m. Shuttle service has also resumed, officials said in an alert.