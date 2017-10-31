Reports: At least 2, possibly 6, killed in Manhattan

At least two people — and possibly as many as six — were killed Tuesday afternoon when a pickup drove down a bike path next to the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan, striking multiple people, according to police sources and media reports.

The driver emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun, according to witnesses.

Up to six people had been killed and 11 injured, The New York Times reported.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps. The NYPD posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

The department says it’s unclear whether anyone was shot. A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West and Chambers streets, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 memorial.

John Williams, 22, a student at Brooklyn College said he was walking in the direction of the shooting near the West Side Highway when he heard shouts of “he has gun! he has a gun!”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Williams said he heard a succession of about five gunshots “one after another, it was very fast” when he came upon a white Home Depot truck that had its front windshield smashed and smoke coming out.

Williams said he saw “one man laying in the road like h’ed been shot” next to the car and NYPD officers arresting another heavy-set man next to the man laying down.

“One thing that was noticeable was the smell of gun powder...it filled the air,” Williams said.

A doorman at nearby building on Chambers Street said he saw people gathering and looked outside, where he saw two trucks had collided, and a man in a blue track suit with a red horizontal stripe — and something in his hand — was being chased by another man.

“Right after that, I heard five or six gunshots, boom, boom, boom,” he said.

The police arrived, he said.

“Apparently, they took the guy down,” he said.

The section of Chambers Street around the collision has been shut down, he said.

“It all happened so fast, it was like in over in thirty seconds,” he said.

An employee at a nearby store, Polarn O. Pyret, said employees were being evacuated.

With Anthony M. DeStefano, Laura Figueroa, Matthew Chayes and Joan Gralla