NYPD officers shot and killed a man who rose up with a handgun in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responding to reports of shots fired at a public housing development found a man with a gunshot wound who had crawled away from the shooting scene on Bergen Street in the 77th Precinct, the NYPD spokesman said

Police came upon a man with a gun who was trying to hide by a fence while canvassing the area near Rochester Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights, the NYPD spokesman said. When the man rose up with the handgun, a number of cops fired at him, killing him, the spokesman said.

Police had not identified the dead man nor the male victim late Tuesday.

No officers were injured, officials said.

With Antonio Planas