Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

Two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens, wounding at least 10 people before fleeing on the backs of mopeds, police said Sunday morning.

The shooting near a laundromat in the borough's Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. A New York City Police Department spokesperson said that the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men. No one was in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

At least one person in the crowd was the intended target, police believe. No other details were immediately available, but NYPD executives were expected to hold a press conference later Sunday morning.