NYPD officers shoot gunman outside St. John the Divine Cathedral

New York City police officers on Sunday afternoon shot a person who was firing a gun near the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan, a police spokesman said Sunday.

NYPD officers responded to West 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 3:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a person shooting a gun at the location, the spokesman said.

The Episcopal cathedral's chorus was slated to perform on the steps outside the building from 3 to 3:45 p.m., according to the St. John website.

Police shot the perpetrator, who is injured but still alive, the spokesman said.

Asked whether NYPD officers were also injured in the gunfire, the spokesman said officers will receive treatment for tinnitus at local hospitals.

A spokesman for the Episcopal Diocese of New York referred questions to a spokeswoman for the cathedral, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A security guard at the cathedral declined by phone to comment.

With AP

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.