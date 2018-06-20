Jurors heard conflicting portrayals of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and son, Adam, during opening arguments in their retrial on federal corruption charges Wednesday.

Federal prosecutor Douglas Zolkind, in his opening statement, said Dean Skelos pressured companies with business before the state to give his son jobs, medical insurance and commission payments. The senator allegedly threatened to scuttle legislation that the companies wanted.

“These business people paid Adam Skelos because they had no choice,” Zolkind said in Manhattan federal court. “It was the price they had to pay to ensure that Senator Skelos used his official power to benefit them and not to crush them.”

Dean Skelos’ attorney G. Robert Gage, in the defense’s opening statement, said his client never used his role as an Albany power broker to break the law. The lawyer said there was “never a criminal exchange” when the senator asked a company to help his son.

“The idea that these businesses feared some lone-ranger action” by the Skeloses “is simply not credible,” Gage said, adding Dean Skelos had to keep his fellow Republican senators happy in order to remain Senate chief.

Adam Skelos’ attorney, Julian Brod, said the young Skelos’ employment on two occasions wasn’t tied to his father’s legislative votes as the prosecution contends.

One job was given to Adam Skelos by a company CEO because he “was the son of an old family friend and because he had a sick kid at home,” Brod said in another opening statement for the defense.

Dean and Adam Skelos, both of Rockville Centre, are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean Skelos promised to look favorably on legislation desired by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

A jury of five men and seven women was selected Tuesday from a pool of 40 eligible people. None of the jurors said they live on Long Island.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed when the U.S. Supreme Court more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted. The high court said a public official has to do more than make a telephone call or set up a meeting.

Prosecutors allege that Dean and Adam Skelos took part in multiple quid pro quo schemes that brought Adam hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses interested in legislation before the Senate, where is father was the leader.

The Skeloses allegedly squeezed payments to Adam out of a real estate developer, medical malpractice insurance business and an environmental company, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors alleged Dean Skelos made persistent pleas of both real estate developer Glenwood Management in New Hyde Park and Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers in Roslyn to help Adam.

At Physicians’ Reciprocal, Adam was given a sales job that he rarely showed up for, prosecutors said. Adam also threatened his supervisor, but couldn’t be fired because executives didn’t want to anger the senator, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.

Dean Skelos is the second Albany power broker to face retrial on corruption charges this year. His legislative counterpart, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, was convicted last month in an adjacent federal courthouse.