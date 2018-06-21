Adam Skelos did work for a Roslyn insurance business that his boss there said he didn’t know about, according to testimony in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

Skelos’ boss at Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance business, said he was unaware of an August 2013 meeting that Skelos set up with Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center about the Patchogue hospital buying insurance.

Skelos’ boss Christopher Curcio, under cross-examination by Skelos’ attorney, said on Thursday he wasn’t in charge of sales of insurance policies to institutions, only individual doctors.

“Were you aware that he was trying to get hospitals to sign up with PRI?” said John J. Kenney, a lawyer for Skelos.

Curcio responded, “No.”

Kenney then showed the jury in Skelos’ retrial on federal corruption charges several emails between Skelos and a hospital official to schedule the sales meeting.

The courtroom exchange was part of Kenney’s argument that Adam Skelos did more work for PRI than Curcio testified to for the prosecution.

On Wednesday, Curcio said Skelos threatened to “smash in” his head when Curcio questioned why Skelos wasn’t showing up to work in the Roslyn office. The alleged threat wasn’t brought up in court on Thursday.

Adam Skelos and his father, Dean, are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean Skelos promised to support legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The duo is accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

Besides Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, the Skeloses allegedly shook down real estate developer Glenwood Management in New Hyde Park and an affiliated environmental business, AbTech Industries of Arizona, according to the indictment.

In the case of Glenwood, which owns more than two dozen apartment buildings in Manhattan, Dean Skelos promised to back the renewal of real estate laws if Glenwood helped Adam Skelos, who was supposedly in dire financial straits, prosecutors said.

Glenwood arranged for one of its vendors to pay Adam Skelos $20,000. Glenwood also helped secure work for Adam at AbTech, a company pursuing government contracts for storm-water treatment. AbTech, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is partially owned by Glenwood executives, according to the indictment.

AbTech ultimately won a $12 million contract from Nassau County, a deal Adam Skelos worked on. Prosecutors said Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.