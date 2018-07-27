TODAY'S PAPER
Spirit Airlines flight from LaGuardia diverted, passengers treated after odor detected

A Myrtle Beach Fire Department official told news outlets up to 10 people complained of medical problems and one person was taken to a hospital.

By The Associated Press
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Up to 10 people received medical help after a Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Florida was diverted to South Carolina after a chemical odor was noticed on board.

Spirit Airlines said Flight 779 left LaGuardia in New York City around 8:30 p.m. Thursday headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was diverted to Myrtle Beach around 10 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Evans told news outlets between seven and 10 people complained of medical problems and one person was taken to a hospital.

About 220 passengers on the plane waited on the tarmac while fire officials searched the plane but found no hazardous materials.

Spirit said a replacement aircraft with the passengers left Myrtle Beach around 3:30 a.m. Friday and arrived in Fort Lauderdale around 4:45 a.m.

