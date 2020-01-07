Spotted Pig to pay $240G to settle sexual harassment suit

The owner of the Spotted Pig restaurant has agreed to pay $240,000 to settle claims that employees were subject to come-ons, forcible kisses, pressure to send nude photos and other sexual harassment, according to the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.

The Spotted Pig, the famed West Village restaurant owned by Kenneth Friedman, maintained the hostile workplace since 2004, according to a news release from James' office, which said Friedman himself and his celebrity customers "regularly made sexually explicit comments and gestures toward female staff members."

"On more than one occasion, Friedman forcibly kissed employees and pressured them to send him nude photos," the release said.

Friedman did not admit to the allegations as part of the settlement, James said. He is stepping down from managing the restaurant, she said.

Friedman could not be immediately reached for comment.

James' office did not immediately release a copy of the settlement, but it includes a profit-sharing arrangement for 10 years (20% of profits) with the 10 women and one man, now all-former employees who complained. The settlement also alleges that those who complained to the restaurant were subject to firing for made-up reasons.

One of the accusers, Jamie Seat, who began as an oyster shucker and became general manager, appeared at the news conference Tuesday. "Today is the day that we get justice and we take our dignity back," she said.

"I want to thank #MeToo and the #TimesUp movement," James said at the news conference.

Check back for updates to this developing story.