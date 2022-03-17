Under a light drizzle and in a sea of green, Irish eyes smiled once again as thousands of spectators packed viewing pens along Fifth Avenue on Thursday morning to watch a resuscitated St. Patrick's Day parade — following a two-year COVID respite that saw a diminished, or totally canceled, event.

Pipes and drums, politicians, school bands and Irish — and those Irish in spirit — marched up the avenue to cheers from the spectators, which were fewer than in past years.

A New York City tradition since 1762, the parade typically draws 100,000 participants and 2 million spectators who line Fifth Avenue, according to organizers’ past estimates.

This year, the parade started at East 44th Street and will end at East 79th.

Chris Wink, the band director at North Babylon High School, was happy to be back in person leading a 100-student procession at the parade — following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We took a few COVID years off, but now we’re back," he said, lamenting how much of that time was "Zoom school" — practicing via computer, virtually.

"It’s good to not have to be playing through a secret anymore," he said as the band played a rendition of Backstreet Boys just south of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Coming up soon, he said: "Irish Party in Third Class" from "Titanic."

"WELCOME BACK" read a handmade sign held by Patrick Delaney, 61, of Howard Beach, Queens, an illustration of St. Patrick taped on. The ink forming the words had run from the drizzle but Delaney was not deterred from continuing a lifelong tradition: the parade.

How long? "Oh, God. I’ve been coming since I’m five"

In an Irish cap, a cream-colored Aran sweater, a sheer green scarf and a shamrock necklace, Delaney said he missed attending the past two years.

"It's part of my life!"

Tom McKenna, 69, of Selden, was marching Thursday afternoon with about a dozen others from Suffolk County’s Ancient Order of Hibernians, who were back marching together after a two-year absence. But 2020 and 2021 weren’t bereft of celebrating. He attended Mass, as in years past, and marked the holiday in smaller ways.

Still, he said: "We couldn’t wait to be back."

This year, before marching, he attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Check back for more on this developing story.