This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City has been postponed over fears that allowing the 258-year-old tradition to go on could spread the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office.

Sports matches, conventions, television shows, even a meeting about coronavirus also have been canceled as the pandemic sweeps the globe, with 118,326 diagnoses and 4,292 deaths.

The Manhattan parade, which goes down Fifth Avenue, has been held every year since 1762, according to the parade website. Other cities that have called off their St. Patrick’s Day parades because of the coronavirus include Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Dallas. Even Dublin canceled its parade over COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Cuomo's office announced the postponement late Wednesday night.

In a statement sent by the governor's office, Cuomo said: "I recommended and the parade's leadership agreed to postpone this year's parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend."

The parade draws about 250,000 marchers and 1 to 2 million spectators, Cuomo's office said.

A statement sent from Cuomo's office from Sean Lane, parade committee chairman, said the parade would be held at a later date but did not specify when.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in the New York area said in statement Wednesday night that the group was disappointed by the postponement of the March 17 parade, which has important economic consequences.

"Many cultural nonprofits, traditional musicians, Irish dance schools and pipe bands use funds from St. Patrick's Day shows to sustain them," said the statement from America’s oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organization.

The possibility that the parade might be canceled first arose on Tuesday, when Cuomo said it was being considered. Mayor Bill de Blasio said later that day no decision had been made, but on Wednesday he said he had “real concerns” about the parade progressing. On Wednesday, Cuomo said canceling the parade "makes sense to me," although the governor wouldn't say who would make the decision to call it off.

With Michael Gormley