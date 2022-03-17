St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC

A New York City tradition since 1762, the parade in recent years drew some 100,000 participants and 2 million spectators, according to organizers’ past estimates. The parade's cancellation in 2020 was the first year the parade was postponed in its 250-year history.

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday in Manhattan.

The Grand Marshal marches in the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams marches in the the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Sisters Monica Hunter, left, and Amanda Sickles of Iowa watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Vincent Daly of Babylon Village, a retired Suffolk County cop, stood at the front of police department's delegation Thursday, holding an Irish flag in a harness. He recalled attending the parade as a boy with his grandfather James Dargan of East Islip, who was born in 1888 and originally from Meadth, Ireland.