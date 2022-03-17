TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC

Sisters Monica Hunter (l) and Amanda Sickles of

Sisters Monica Hunter (l) and Amanda Sickles of Iowa watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Newsday Staff
A New York City tradition since 1762, the parade in recent years drew some 100,000 participants and 2 million spectators, according to organizers’ past estimates. The parade's cancellation in 2020 was the first year the parade was postponed in its 250-year history.

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St.
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday in Manhattan.

The Grand Marshal marches in the NYC St.
Credit: Jeff Bachner

The Grand Marshal marches in the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams marches in the the NYC
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Mayor Eric Adams marches in the the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St.
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday in Manhattan.

Sisters Monica Hunter (l) and Amanda Sickles of
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Sisters Monica Hunter, left, and Amanda Sickles of Iowa watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St.
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday in Manhattan.

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St.
Credit: Jeff Bachner

Bagpipers march near Fifth Avenue at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday in Manhattan.

Vincent Daly of Babylon Village, a retired Suffolk
Credit: Matt Chayes

Vincent Daly of Babylon Village, a retired Suffolk County cop, stood at the front of police department's delegation Thursday, holding an Irish flag in a harness. He recalled attending the parade as a boy with his grandfather James Dargan of East Islip, who was born in 1888 and originally from Meadth, Ireland.

From left, siblings Andrew 11, Annie 14 and
Credit: Jeff Bachner

From left, siblings Andrew 11, Annie 14 and Mave 9 of Fairfield, CT watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

By Newsday Staff

Didn’t find what you were looking for?