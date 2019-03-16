NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates immigration, Irish

Revelers descended on the streets of Manhattan Saturday morning for the world’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade — to celebrate the Irish and immigration.

Grand Marshal Brian O’Dwyer, an activist and immigration lawyer who founded the Emerald Isle Immigration Center in Woodside, Queens, marched up Fifth Avenue in the 257-year-old parade with five Latino immigrants whom he has represented.

NYC's event, dating back to 1762, is the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parade.

Thousands took part in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Celebrants watch the parade.

NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, 6-months, are among the thousands of spectators at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16, 2019

Grand Marshall Brian J. O'Dwyer, center, is joined by a group of Latino clients of the Emerald Isle Immigration Center as they march in this year's St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16, 2017.