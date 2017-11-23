A Queens man was arrested Thanksgiving morning and charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his sister’s boyfriend during a family argument in Jamaica, Queens, over a holiday dinner invitation, police said.

David Williams, 56, also was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon after his arrest at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the 113th Precinct, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman did not know whether Williams turned himself in.

Williams allegedly argued with his sister Wednesday because she didn’t want Williams to bring his girlfriend to Thanksgiving dinner, the NYPD had said.

Authorities said Williams pushed his 61-year-old sister and stabbed her 54-year-old boyfriend when he tried to defend her. Williams allegedly told her boyfriend to leave the Anderson Road home and picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest, police said. Williams then took off in a car, police said.

The NYPD spokeswoman did not have an update Thursday on the injured man but he had been in “extremely critical” condition in Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday night. His name and Williams’ sister’s name were not released.

Arraignment information was not immediately available Thursday night.