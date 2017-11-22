TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Man critical after stabbed over Thanksgiving invite

By Anthony M. DeStefano  anthony.destefano@newsday.com
A 54-year-old man was critically hurt Wednesday in a stabbing during a family dispute in Jamaica, Queens, over who was welcome at Thanksgiving dinner, police said.

The attack on Anderson Road occurred when a 56-year-old man got into an argument with his sister, who didn’t want him to bring his girlfriend to dinner on Thursday, said an NYPD spokesman.

According to police, the man pushed his 61-year-old sister, at which point her boyfriend intervened to defend her. The brother told the boyfriend to leave, then picked up a knife and plunged it into the chest of the boyfriend, police said. The alleged assailant then fled in a car, officials said.

Police wouldn’t release the names of those involved and were still looking for the suspect. The injured man was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was said to be in “extremely critical” condition, according to the NYPD.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

