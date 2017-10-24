State Police plan to exhume a body from a small upstate cemetery Thursday which they believe may contain evidence related to a New York City Mafia hit from the late 1960s, officials said.

In a missing persons bulletin released Tuesday, police officials said that they hope to uncover DNA evidence which can be used to match the remains with a possible relative.

State Police said the case represents the oldest unidentified person case in New York.

The body was found near a small stream near the town of Tuxedo by telephone company workers in Jan. 20, 1969. The remains were badly decomposed. The area had been a historic dumping ground for mob killings, particularly of the Gambino crime family, law enforcement sources said.

“It is believed that this case and others were mob related,” State Police said in the bulletin.

In 1972 a torso later identified as drug courier Louis J. Mileto of Bellmore had been found in the area, police noted. Mileto had been delivering heroin for notorious Gambino crime family associate Herbert Sperling, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 1973 and is serving a life sentence in a federal prison hospital, authorities said.

The 1969 corpse was of a white male, estimated to be between 45 and 55 years old, 145 pounds and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The victim, who had been shot in the head, was partly clothed with brown pants, brown socks and a white undershirt. The body is interred at the Highland Mills Cemetery in Highland Mills, N.Y.

To aid in the identification, State Police Tuesday released photographs of jewelry found with the body: a Longine-Wittnaeur wrist watch, a gold chain and St. Christopher’s medal emblazoned with the words “St. Christopher Protect Us.”

Police said that by releasing images of the jewelry investigators hope someone will come forward with information.

One of the more notorious mob missing persons news reports from December 1968 involved Michael Scandifia, a reputed Gambino crime family member, who lived in Hillsdale, N.J.

Scandifia was reported missing a month before the unidentified body was discovered in Tuxedo. Scandifia has never been found but his vehicle was recovered not far from the discovery of the body, said a source familiar with the case. His disappearance remains of interest to police, the source added.

Scandifia, a reputed loan shark and gambler who ran an auto garage in Brooklyn on Coney Island Avenue, was 50 years old and was awaiting sentencing on a federal crime of interstate transportation of counterfeit bonds when he went missing in 1968.

In 1963, Scandifia was accused of conspiring with NYPD officer Leonard Grossman, 40, of Brooklyn, to murder underworld informers. The charges against the two were dismissed after a court ruled that electronic surveillance had been illegally obtained. Coincidently, Grossman, who was fired from the NYPD in November 1968, was reported missing at the same time as Scandifia in December 1968.