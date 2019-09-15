TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Staten Island ferry terminal evacuated

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
The NYPD has evacuated the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan after a suspicious package was found, authorities said.

The package was discovered at about 2:30 p.m, police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re clearing the immediate area and calling the appropriate city agencies to investigate,” said NYPD spokesman Det. Martin Brown.

 The 200,000-square-foot terminal, on Whitehall Street, sees some 22 million passengers annually, according to its website.

In a tweet, the NYPD’s First Precinct asked people to avoid the area around the terminal as they investigate.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

