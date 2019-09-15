The NYPD has evacuated the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan after a suspicious package was found, authorities said.

The package was discovered at about 2:30 p.m, police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re clearing the immediate area and calling the appropriate city agencies to investigate,” said NYPD spokesman Det. Martin Brown.

The 200,000-square-foot terminal, on Whitehall Street, sees some 22 million passengers annually, according to its website.

In a tweet, the NYPD’s First Precinct asked people to avoid the area around the terminal as they investigate.