One person is dead, and four others were rushed to area hospitals after a van crashed into a house on Staten Island, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Fort Place, near Montgomery Avenue in St. George, the spokeswoman said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the four surviving victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital North with minor injuries.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the crash, police said. It was unclear if the same four people in custody were also the people who were injured.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, said it appeared that the crash was connected to a fight that took place outside of the Richmond County Supreme Court building around the corner on Central Avenue.

A gun has also been recovered, Monahan said.

Police and first responders swarmed the area, which was still an active crime scene as of 2 p.m.

Separately, police said a woman was shot on Jersey Avenue, near Hendricks Avenue, shortly after the crash was reported. The woman's condition was not immediately known, police said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stay with amNewYork for more on this developing story.