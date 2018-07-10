TODAY'S PAPER
Staten Island crash leaves 1 dead and 4 in custody, officials say

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Fort Place in St. George, the FDNY said.

A crash on Staten Island left one person

A crash on Staten Island left one person dead and four others injured on Tuesday, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Angela a Daiuto

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
One person is dead, and four others were rushed to area hospitals after a van crashed into a house on Staten Island, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Fort Place, near Montgomery Avenue in St. George, the spokeswoman said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the four surviving victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital North with minor injuries.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the crash, police said. It was unclear if the same four people in custody were also the people who were injured.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, said it appeared that the crash was connected to a fight that took place outside of the Richmond County Supreme Court building around the corner on Central Avenue.

A gun has also been recovered, Monahan said.

Police and first responders swarmed the area, which was still an active crime scene as of 2 p.m.

Separately, police said a woman was shot on Jersey Avenue, near Hendricks Avenue, shortly after the crash was reported. The woman's condition was not immediately known, police said.

Stay with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

