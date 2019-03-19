Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou was spared imprisonment by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday for ascending the pedestal of Lady Liberty last July Fourth in a protest of Trump administration immigration policies.

U.S. Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein ordered Okoumou to serve 200 hours of community service and put her on probation for five years, warning he will jail her if she commits any more protest crimes as her supporters filling the courtroom hissed at him.

“The defendant apparently thinks… her causes outweighs any risk she creates for others,” Gorenstein said, citing the danger to the public and to police who had to bring her down after she refused to leave voluntarily and threatened to push over a ladder.

The sentence came after Okoumou showed up in court with her face covered in tape to protest what she saw as suppression of her expression. “I do not need the probation and I do not belong in prison because I am not a criminal,” she told the judge.

Okoumou, 45, of Staten Island, faced up to 18 months in prison for her political stunt, designed to draw attention to family separations at the Mexican border. She had pledged to go on a hunger strike if she was jailed, but did not repeat that threat in court.

Her protest last July led to the evacuation of Liberty Island. In December, she was convicted by Gorenstein of three misdemeanors — trespass, disorderly conduct and interfering with governmental administration.

Even after her conviction, she twice had to be removed from the Eiffel Tower during protest climbs in France, and was arrested and charged with trespass in Austin, Texas, after scaling the headquarters of a nonprofit that housed detained immigrant children.

Gorenstein considered revoking her bail after the Texas incident, but decided instead to order home detention with an electronic monitoring bracelet. He told Okoumou to look for a job so she didn’t have to depend on donations from immigration activists to make a living.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defense lawyers for the naturalized Congolese immigrant was a principled dissident following in the footsteps of other demonstrators who have staged protests at the Statue of Liberty because of its symbolic importance and who have rarely if ever been jailed.

Prosecutors contended that Okoumou’s illegal actions put both members of the public and law enforcement personnel who have to bring her down at risk, and her repeated behavior indicated she needed jail time to deter future crimes.

They asked the judge to jail her for 30 days with three years probation.