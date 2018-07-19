A steam pipe explosion sent smoke billowing into the air on Fifth Avenue Thursday morning, police and fire officials said.

The explosion happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets.

No injuries were reported, a Con Edison spokesman said. The company has multiple crews at the scene investigating the cause, he said.

Fifth Avenue was closed between 19th and 23rd streets as a result of the explosion.

