Steam pipe explodes in Flatiron District, officials say

Smoke billows from a steam pipe explosion on

Smoke billows from a steam pipe explosion on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A steam pipe explosion sent smoke billowing into the air on Fifth Avenue Thursday morning, police and fire officials said.

The explosion happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets.

No injuries were reported, a Con Edison spokesman said. The company has multiple crews at the scene investigating the cause, he said.

Fifth Avenue was closed between 19th and 23rd streets as a result of the explosion.

Check back for more on this developing story.

