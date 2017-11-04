This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Man jumps in Hudson River after stealing taxi in Battery Park City, NYPD says

A man stole a taxi, drove it a

A man stole a taxi, drove it a few blocks and then jumped into the Hudson River, where he was rescued by the crew of a NY Waterway ferry on Friday, Nov 3, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Nicole Brown  nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man jumped into the Hudson River after he stole a yellow taxi in Battery Park City Friday morning, police said.

David Madjrouh, 28, stole the empty minivan cab outside 102 North End Ave., near Murray Street, shortly before 9 a.m., police said. The Lawrence, NY resident then drove it about three blocks to River Terrace, got out and jumped into the river.

He was spotted by the crews of at least two NY Waterway ferries, who quickly came to his rescue.

They tossed him a life preserver ring and pulled him up onto one of the ferries, video of the rescue shows.

“We would like to commend Capt. Dave Dort, along with deckhands Gregorio Pages & Pietro Romano, for assisting in this rescue operation,” NY Waterway tweeted.

Madjrouh was taken into custody and brought to Bellevue Hospital Center for observation. He has been charged with grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangerment, a police spokeswoman said Saturday morning. 

Madjrouh is an MBA student majoring in international business at Rider University, according to his LinkedIn page.

Multiple reports indicate this is not his first encounter with the authorities this year: In September, Lawrence police officers arrested and charged him with driving under the influence and marijuana possession after he borrowed a friend's car and damaged property on a ride across the Rider University campus.

Nicole is an Internet News Manager, primarily covering crime and politics. She has previously written for MSNBC.com and Slant News and, while at NYU, served as editor-in-chief of the Washington Square News.

