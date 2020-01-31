TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Arrests made during protest seeking free transit, ban on cops in subways

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Protesters  were arrested throughout Friday on a day of threatened disruption and sabotage of the New York City transit system in a demonstration calling for free transit for everyone and the banning of cops from the subway system.

Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell, a spokeswoman for the NYPD, said Friday evening that the arrests  were not confined to one time or location, and that the department would put out a summary, which would include the number of arrests, once the protests had ended.

"NYPD: Keep Your [expletive] Hands Off Black Kids,”  "Cops out of ... schools and subways" and "Transit is a right" were among the signs carried into Grand Central Terminal during the evening rush hour and held aloft by pickets who surrounded the terminals iconic clock, according to posted photos on social media. Nearby, police officers appeared to be tangling confronting some of the protesters.

Some of the pickets wore masks, according to the posts; it’s illegal to congregate in public  in New York State while masked.

Other posts on social media show graffitied buses and subways, sabotaged fare-collection devices like turnstiles and other vandalism.

Friday even at subway stations in Manhattan without protesters, there were an unusually large number of NYPD officers, in uniform and plainclothes.

An NYPD helicopter hovered above midtown near Grand Central.

A video of the group "Decolonize This Place,” posted earlier this week to Twitter, showed three hooded and masked people as one of them said: "The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours."

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

