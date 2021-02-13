Four homeless people have been stabbed or slashed — two fatally — in less than 24 hours along the New York City subway system’s A line, according to the NYPD.

There are no suspects yet, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday at a news conference at Police Headquarters.

To bolster security in the subways, Shea said it is deploying 500 additional cops focused on the A line.

"The common denominators that we see in these four incidents are, the proximity of the crimes, as well as all four occurring on the A line. Two of the victims have passed away from their injuries. And two at this time are recovering," Shea said.

Whoever committed the stabbings remains at large, Shea said, promising to "immediately commence a surge of officers to patrol both above and below ground."

Kathy O’Reilly, the NYPD’s chief of transit, said the first attack occurred Friday morning at the 181st Street subway station in upper Manhattan, when a 67-year-old was stabbed by a male assailant. The next was at 11:29 p.m., when a man was pronounced dead aboard an A train at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station in Queens, with stab wounds to his neck and torso. Two hours later, an unconscious 44-year-old woman was found dead inside a train in Inwood at the 207th Street station with multiple stab wounds and later pronounced dead. Then, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, at the 181st Street station, a 43-year-old was stabbed and is being treated.

O'Reiily said that at least three stabbings may be connected and possibly the fourth may also be linked.

Shea said the extra cops would include both redeployed assignments as well as officers brought in on overtime.