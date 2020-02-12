TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

All 7 suspected coronavirus cases in NYC test negative, health department says

Pedestrians in Flushing, Queens on Feb. 5, 2020.

Pedestrians in Flushing, Queens on Feb. 5, 2020. Credit: Bloomberg/Stephanie Keith

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

The most recent suspected cases of coronavirus in New York City has tested negative, according to the New York City Health Department website.

But there are still two possible cases from other parts of the state that are still being tested.

The New York City Health Department website shows all seven suspected cases from the city are negative. One of those cases was still pending as of Monday.

There have been no confirmed cases in the state so far and 23 suspected cases have all tested negative.

The virus, known as COVID-19, causes respiratory illness and has sickened more than 43,000 people around the globe and killed more than 1,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. The majority of cases have been in China,but the virus has spread to other countries, including the United States.

There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search