LaGuardia Airport’s screening checkpoints for concourses A and B and the adjacent pre-security areas were reopened after a Michigan man left a “suspicious bag” behind Saturday morning that was later determined not to be a threat, authorities said.

The Port Authority identified the man as In John Park, 70, of Farmington, Michigan, but said the charges against him were pending.

There were no reported injuries, officials added.

An NYPD spokesman said its bomb squad was called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday “to investigate a suspicious bag left behind by a male in custody with PAPD [Port Authority Police Department].”

Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said that at about 7:15 a.m., a passenger at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter inside Terminal B “reportedly presented a threat” and that PAPD was notified and interviewed the suspect.

Pentangelo said the ticketing area of Terminal B was secured, and the terminal was partially evacuated while the bomb squad swept the area and the bag, which was determined not to be a threat.

Concourses C and D continued to operate normally during the investigation, Pentangelo said, but passengers were advised that they should expect delays during the probe.

Pentangelo said that by 9:25 a.m., all terminals were operating normally.