LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D evacuated for suspicious bag, TSA says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a Detroit-bound traveler’s checked baggage set off an alarm but later was cleared by police, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The NYPD bomb squad determined the contents of the bag were not dangerous at about 9 a.m., the agency said, adding the terminal was evacuated out of what it called an abundance of caution.

The passenger was questioned in Detroit because his flight had already departed.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, one of the main carriers that uses Terminal D, said 11 flights were delayed for lengths ranging from 55 minutes to two hours.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns and runs the airport, had no immediate response. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

