NYPD: Pair drew swastikas on Brooklyn building

Two men drew swastikas and profanities on a building in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, according to the NYPD, reporting the latest allegation of anti-Semitism in a city experiencing a spike.

The men, who are shown in a surveillance video from Dec. 22 at 9:20 a.m. that the NYPD released Wednesday on Twitter, allegedly drew the graffiti on 1116 Manhattan Ave.

“Recognize them?” the tweet asks, adding: “Hate of any kind will NOT be tolerated in NYC.“

What the men are accused of drawing constitutes the crime of aggravated harassment, the tweet says.

New York City is experiencing an “anti-Semitic crisis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told a Jewish congregation Saturday, a day before he and about 20,000 participated in a “No Hate. No Fear” solidarity march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has said there was a 22% increase in anti-Semitic crimes reported last year, most not physical violence but vandalism such as swastika graffiti.

Jews have been spat at, slapped, hit and punched, and women have had wigs pulled off, among other attacks. Elsewhere in the metropolitan area, there has been a stabbing during Hanukkah and a deadly shooting at a kosher supermarket.

Most of the reports have been in Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn such as Crown Heights, Borough Park and Williamsburg.

The Greenpoint building houses a Mexican restaurant called Acapulco, according to Google Maps. The restaurant was not yet open Wednesday, and no one there could be reached for comment.