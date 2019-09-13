A Virginia man with a sword hidden in a cane made it up to the Empire State Building's observation deck Friday and was arrested after he took it out, the NYPD said.

He pulled the sword from the cane after getting onto the 79th floor and did not threaten anyone with it, police said. Published reports saying he was swinging it are inaccurate, police said.

"He unsheathed the sword and laid it across his chest," said Sgt. Mary O'Donnell, an NYPD spokeswoman.

Our men & women in blue are prepared for any situation. When an emotionally disturbed man walked into the Empire State Building holding a cane sword today, NYPD cops reacted quickly to keep people safe. Our highly-trained officers delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/NiS7Svlk7X — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) Sep 256, 2019

He was acting irrationally, but when police arrived, he followed their directives and was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan, police said.

The name of the man, 35, was withheld until charges, which would likely include criminal possession of a weapon, are filed, police said.

Reached by phone, a security officer at the Empire State Building said observation deck visitors must go through metal detectors but he declined to answer questions about the incident, including how the man made it through with a cane sword.

An employee at the observation deck's visitor desk referred questions to public relations officials who would be in Monday.

Efforts to reach public relations officials by phone and email Friday night were unsuccessful.