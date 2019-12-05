Sydney Mesher on the job

See photos of Rockette Sydney Mesher, on stage and off, during the 2019 holiday season. Mesher was born without a left hand but "I don’t want to be known as the dancer who has one hand, and not because that’s a bad thing,” she says. “But because I’ve worked very hard to be where I am.”

Rockette Sydney Mesher, center right, takes part in a rehearsal on Oct. 22.

Rockette Sydney Mesher, left, takes the stage as Santa Claus on Nov. 25.

Rockette Sydney Mesher walks though backstage hallways at Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 2.

Rockette Sydney Mesher, far left, takes the stage as a wooden soldier on Nov. 25.

Rockette Sydney Mesher checks an eyelash extension in her dressing room at Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 2.

Rockette Sydney Mesher begins to prepare for makeup and costumes in her dressing room at Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 2.

Rockette Sydney Mesher, sixth from left, dances during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 25.

Rockette Sydney Mesher, front center, dances during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 25.