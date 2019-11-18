TODAY'S PAPER
Syracuse suspends fraternity after report of racial slur

By The Associated Press
An African American student at Syracuse University reported being called a racial slur over the weekend, prompting the college to suspend a fraternity Sunday and shut down social activities for all other fraternities for the rest of the semester pending an investigation.

The student told officials the slur came from a group of students, which included members of a fraternity, and visitors on Saturday night. Chancellor Kent Syverud said officials have already “assembled substantial evidence, including security camera video, eyewitness accounts and interviews.”

He said even though only one fraternity has been accused of being involved, all fraternity social events would be suspended.

“Given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the university community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior,” Syverud said.

Syracuse University is already investigating racist graffiti, including slurs against black and Asian people, found inside a residence hall’s bathroom earlier this month.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and the Division of Human Rights to investigate the vandalism.

