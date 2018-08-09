TODAY'S PAPER
Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from left, with the team and head coach Danny Manning, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Nov. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

By The Associated Press
A college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who mistook him for an Uber driver, police said Thursday.

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Jones, 35, of Kernerville, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday. He is awaiting arraignment on an assault charge.

His lawyer couldn't immediately be reached.

In a statement, Wake Forest said it would comment further once it gathers more information.

Jones joined the Demon Deacons staff in May 2017 after coaching stints at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.

Head coach Danny Manning said at the time that Jones was a "well-respected bright mind" in the coaching world and brought "new blood" and "new perspectives" to Wake Forest.

Szabo, also 35, was taken off life support on Tuesday. His family says he was in New York for a wedding.

