TODAY'S PAPER
90° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
90° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Audit: U.S. National Tennis Center underreported $31 million in revenue

New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer holds

New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer holds a press conference outside of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on Thursday to announce the results of a new audit that finds that the center failed to report millions in revenue and shortchanged the city in rent payments. Photo Credit: Charels Eckert

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

The United States National Tennis Center underreported at least $31 million in revenue between 2014 and 2017,failing to pay more than $300,000 in rent to New York City, shows a new city audit released just days before the start of the U.S. Open.

The report, released Thursday by City Comptroller Scott Stringer, also found an $8 million discrepancy in the Tennis Center’s financial reports, potentially costing city taxpayers another $82,000.

The USTA signed a 99-year lease with the city in 1993 to operate the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“Any corporate entity leasing land from the city of New York must pay its fair share of rent, no ifs, ands or buts,” Stringer said in a new conference outside the National Tennis Center. “That’s a basic principle that cannot be denied.”

In its written response to the audit, the National Tennis Center agreed that it owed the city $143,297 in additional rent but disputes that it owes another $167,905, citing “deficiencies that exist in the draft audit findings.”


Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Stores at the Americana Manhasset shopping center. 'Urban-suburban' hamlet could get new housing
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said the Southampton cops have to notify chief of second jobs
Wyandanch's varsity coach Josh Shields Sources: Suffolk to announce grant for Wyandanch sports
Long Island's air quality levels Thursday are expected Forecast: Heat advisory continues, storms possible
Mosquitoes are tested inside the Arthropod Borne Disease West Nile found in more mosquitoes in Suffolk
Meltology in Middle Island serves a Buffalo grilled Grilled cheese spot replaces LI Friendly's
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search