The United States National Tennis Center underreported at least $31 million in revenue between 2014 and 2017,failing to pay more than $300,000 in rent to New York City, shows a new city audit released just days before the start of the U.S. Open.

The report, released Thursday by City Comptroller Scott Stringer, also found an $8 million discrepancy in the Tennis Center’s financial reports, potentially costing city taxpayers another $82,000.

The USTA signed a 99-year lease with the city in 1993 to operate the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“Any corporate entity leasing land from the city of New York must pay its fair share of rent, no ifs, ands or buts,” Stringer said in a new conference outside the National Tennis Center. “That’s a basic principle that cannot be denied.”

In its written response to the audit, the National Tennis Center agreed that it owed the city $143,297 in additional rent but disputes that it owes another $167,905, citing “deficiencies that exist in the draft audit findings.”



